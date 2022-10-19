October 19, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Immigration key topic ahead of US midterms
Immigration is one of the most toxic issues in US politics at the moment, and it’s expected to be a factor in the upcoming midterm elections. The Republicans hope public anger over the chaos on the southern border will translate into votes at the Democrats' expense. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports from Miami where authorities have taken an extreme approach to the problem.
Immigration key topic ahead of US midterms
Explore