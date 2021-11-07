WORLD
3 MIN READ
West African regional bloc hardens position on Mali, Guinea
West Africa is witnessing a rise in frequent military coups, testing regional commitments to protect democracy throughout the regional bloc.
West African regional bloc hardens position on Mali, Guinea
Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo holds the rotating chairmanship of ECOWAS and was informed by Mali that February 27 elections would not be held as planned. / AFP
November 7, 2021

The West African regional grouping ECOWAS has announced new individual sanctions on military-ruled Mali and Guinea, while calling on both countries to honour timetables for a return to democracy.

Mali had "officially written" to Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, heading the rotating presidency of ECOWAS, to inform him that the Sahel country could not hold elections as planned, he said.

On Sunday, ECOWAS Commission President Jean-Claude Kassi Brou announced a decision "to sanction all those implicated in the delay" in organising elections set for February 27 in Mali, he said to AFP during a summit between the 15-nation member countries in Ghana's capital Accra.

"All the transition authorities are concerned by the sanctions which will take immediate effect," Brou said, adding that they included travel bans and assets freezes.

ECOWAS initially imposed sanctions and border closures on Mali after last year’s coup, but lifted them months later, after coup leaders agreed to the 18-month transition.

The leader of the initial coup, Malian Colonel Assimi Goita has since led another coup in May, removing the interim president and taking over the position himself.

READ MORE: Mali suffers a toxic mix of climate change, militancy and corporate looting

ECOWAS also decided to uphold Guinea's suspension from the bloc, as well as maintain sanctions against individual junta members and their families. Soldiers seized power in Guinea on September 5 in a military coup.

The African regional organisation also reiterated its demand for the "unconditional release" of president Alpha Conde, 83, who has been under house arrest since his ousting.

Guinea’s military staged a coup in September removing longtime president Alpha Conde. ECOWAS has since appointed Ghanaian diplomat Mohamed Ibn Chambas as a special envoy to engage with Guinea’s transitional leaders.

At a summit in September, ECOWAS demanded that Guinea hold elections within six months.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us