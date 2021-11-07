WORLD
2 MIN READ
Saudi-led coalition: Scores of Yemen rebels killed near Marib
The coalition has carried out near-daily strikes since October with claims of high tolls each time.
Saudi-led coalition: Scores of Yemen rebels killed near Marib
Yemen's civil war was sparked after the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa in 2014, prompting Saudi-led forces to intervene to prop up the government the following year. / Reuters
November 7, 2021

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen has claimed that it has killed 138 Houthi rebels over the previous 24 hours in raids near the government stronghold of Marib.

"Seventeen military vehicles were destroyed and 138" rebels were killed during the air raids on Al Jubah, south of Marib, and Al Kassara to the northwest, according to a coalition statement reported by the official Saudi Press Agencyon Sunday.

The coalition, which has militarily backed the internationally recognised Yemeni government since 2015, has reported strikes on a near-daily basis with high tolls each time.

The Houthis rarely comment on the strikes but have continued their advance towards Marib, the last remaining government stronghold in the north.

The death tolls of well over 2,000 since the strikes began in October, cannot independently be verified.

READ MORE:More than 80 Houthi rebels killed near Yemen’s Marib in Saudi strikes

Years of war

Yemen's civil war was sparked after the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa in 2014, prompting Saudi-led forces to intervene to prop up the government the following year.

Tens of thousands of people have died and millions displaced in what the United Nations calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

READ MORE: Scores of Houthi rebels killed in Yemen: Saudi-led coalition

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us