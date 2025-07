India's Congress Party elects first non-Nehru-Gandhi leader in 24 years

Veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge has been elected the new chief of India's Congress Party. He is the first non-Nehru-Gandhi chief of the Congress in more than 20 years. Journalist Rajesh Sundaram explains how much of a change this will be.