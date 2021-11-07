WORLD
3 MIN READ
US court freezes Biden's Covid-19 vaccine mandate for companies
At issue is the constitutionality of a US president issuing such a sweeping nationwide mandate for employees in large companies to be fully vaccinated by January 4.
US court freezes Biden's Covid-19 vaccine mandate for companies
The Biden administration has been encouraging widespread vaccinations as the quickest way to end the pandemic. / Reuters
November 7, 2021

A US federal appeals court has issued a stay freezing the Biden administration's efforts to require workers at companies with at least 100 employees be vaccinated against Covid-19 or be tested weekly.

The ruling from the New Orleans-based United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit comes on Saturday after numerous Republican-led states filed legal challenges against the new rule, which is set to take effect on January 4.

The ruling said that because petitioners "give cause to believe there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the Mandate, the Mandate is hereby STAYED pending further action by this court."

In a statement, Solicitor of Labor Seema Nanda said the Labor Department was "confident in its legal authority" to issue the rule, which will be enforced by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

The two-page order directs the Biden administration to respond to the request for a permanent injunction against the rule by 5 p.m. Monday.

The stay comes two days after the Biden administration unveiled the rule, which was immediately met with vows of legal action from Republican governors and others, who argued it overstepped the administration's legal authority.

READ MORE:US states sue Biden administration over Covid-19 vaccine rule

Other legal challenges

The action on the private-sector vaccinations was taken under OSHA's emergency authority over workplace safety, officials said. The rule applies to 84.2 million workers at 1.9 million private-sector employers, according to OSHA.

The administration's various vaccine rules cover 100 million employees, about two-thirds of the US workforce, according to the White House.

Saturday's court order came in response to a joint petition from several businesses, advocacy groups, and the states of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Utah. The rule is also facing separate legal challenges before other courts.

An average of about 1,100 Americans are dying daily from Covid-19, most of them unvaccinated.

Covid-19 has killed roughly 750,000 people in the United States.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us