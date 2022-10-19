October 19, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Who's profiting from the conflict in Ukraine?
Arms manufacturers' dividends are skyrocketing as national budgets spend more on weapons. Is it money well spent, or do the most vulnerable suffer? Guests: Glen Grant Former Adviser to the Ukrainian Defence Ministry William Hartung Senior Fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft Ekaterina Chimiris Political Science Professor at Russia's Financial University
Who's profiting from the conflict in Ukraine?
Explore