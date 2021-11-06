WORLD
2 MIN READ
US court convicts first extradited Chinese national of economic espionage
Yanjun Xu could face up to 60 years in prison and a $5 million fine for all violations. In 2020, cybercrime cost the world over $1 trillion in losses, according to a McAfee report.
US court convicts first extradited Chinese national of economic espionage
FBI Assistant Director Alan Kohler Jr. says the Chinese government is stealing American technology to aid its country's economy and military. / Reuters
November 6, 2021

An alleged Chinese State Security spy has been convicted of plotting to steal trade secrets from several US aviation and aerospace companies by a US federal jury.

The US Justice Department said on Friday that Yanjun Xu, the first Chinese operative extradited to the US for trial, was convicted of two counts of conspiring and attempting to commit economic espionage.

The charges also included a count of conspiracy to commit trade secret theft and two counts of attempted theft of trade secrets.

The ruling means Yanjun could face up to 60 years in prison, and violations and fines totaling more than $5 million, according to a press release.

He will be sentenced by a federal district court judge.

READ MORE:US: China government contracts criminal hackers, behind Microsoft cyberattack

"PRC stealing American technology"

In a statement, FBI Assistant Director Alan Kohler Jr. said the Federal Bureau of Investigations was working with dozens of US agencies to share information and resources to combat operations by the People's Republic of China.

"For those who doubt the real goals of the PRC, this should be a wakeup call; they are stealing American technology to benefit their economy and military," he said.

Going back as far as 2013, Yanjun was accused of using multiple aliases to carry out economic espionage and steal trade secrets on behalf of China.

Multiple US aviation and aerospace companies, including GE Aviation, a unit of General Electric Co, were his targets, the release said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us