UK home secretary Braverman quits her post in Truss govt

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman has resigned her post. It's the latest shock to the government of embattled Prime Minister Liz Truss, who is facing calls to step down from her own Conservative Party as well as Labour opposition leaders. Former Conservative MP Rob Wilson discusses the reasons behind this resignation. #SuellaBraverman #HomeSecretary #LizTruss