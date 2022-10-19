Mallikarjun Kharge elected Indian National Congress president

Longtime leader Mallikarjun Kharge has been elected the new chief of India’s Congress Party. He is the first to lead the party more than 20 years who is not a member of the Ghandi or Nehru families.Atul Londhe Patil, the spokesperson for the Indian National Congress, offers a perspective on what this means for upcoming elections. #IndiaCongress #MallikarjunKharge #nonGandhi