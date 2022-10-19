India's Congress Party elects first non-Nehru-Gandhi leader in 24 years

The Indian National Congress was the first nationalist movement in British India, and held the reins of power for a combined 60 years. It was voted out in 2014 after facing mounting corruption allegations that ran into billions of dollars. The face of the party -The Nehru-Gandhi family- has given the country three prime ministers, including its first premier. Many blamed its downfall in 2014 on rampant nepotism and dynastic politics. So let's take a closer look. #indiannationalcongress #MallikarjunKharge