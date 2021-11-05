WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gunmen kill over a dozen soldiers in southwest Niger
At least 15 soldiers were killed in the attack on a military outpost in the village of Anzourou near the border with Mali. No group, however, claimed responsibility for it.
Gunmen kill over a dozen soldiers in southwest Niger
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the assault. A local affiliate of Daesh has killed hundreds of civilians in a series of attacks in the same area this year. / Reuters Archive
November 5, 2021

Gunmen have killed at least 15 soldiers in an attack on a military outpost in a remote part of southwest Niger where extremist militants operate.

The attackers raided the post in the village of Anzourou near the border with Mali on Thursday evening, officials said on Friday.

“Faced with the strength of the terrorists, the soldiers withdrew to another military position,” Amadou Harouna Maiga, a member of the Union Committee for Peace and Security in Tillabery, told Reuters news agency.

“Between 10 and 15 soldiers fell and five others went missing,” he said. 

The committee, named after the surrounding region, is an organisation that monitors local conflicts.

READ MORE:Niger attack leaves more than a dozen villagers dead

No immediate claim of responsibility

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the assault. 

A local affiliate of Daesh has killed hundreds of civilians in a series of attacks in the same area this year.

Thursday’s raid came two days after 69 people were killed in another area near the Malian border about 100 miles away.

Armed groups have stepped up attacks in a poverty-stricken, arid zone of West Africa encompassing the borderlands of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso in recent years.

Some linked with Al Qaeda and Daesh have sought to seize control of communities and drive out local and international military forces. 

Thousands of civilians have died and millions have fled the unrest.

READ MORE:Niger declares national mourning after 37 killed

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us