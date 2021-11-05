The US Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against Texas over a state law that places strict curbs on voting by mail.

The department's lawsuit on Thursday takes aim at Texas Senate Bill 1, which was signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott in September, saying it violates voters' rights.

The challenge filed in a San Antonio federal court targets provisions surrounding mail-in voting requirements and voter assistance, which the Justice Department argues violate federal civil rights protections.

The complaint alleges that the Texas law improperly restricts disabled voters or voters who cannot read or write from being able to receive adequate assistance at voting locations.

"The challenged provisions will disenfranchise eligible Texas citizens who seek to exercise their right to vote, including voters with limited English proficiency, voters with disabilities, elderly voters, members of the military deployed away from home, and American citizens residing outside of the country," the complaint says.

On Thursday afternoon, Abbott responded to lawsuit in a tweet, saying "Bring it. The Texas election integrity law is legal. It INCREASES hours to vote. It does restrict illegal mail ballot voting. Only those who qualify can vote by mail. It also makes ballot harvesting a felony. In Texas it is easier to vote but harder to cheat.''

The Texas law makes it tougher to cast ballots through the mail by preventing officials from sending unsolicited mail-in ballot applications.

It also adds new identification requirements for mail-in voting, prohibits drive-through and 24-hour voting locations, limits early voting, and restricts who can help voters requiring assistance because of disabilities or language barriers.

Legal challenges

This marks the third legal challenge by the Justice Department to Texas state laws and executive orders since Biden took office in January.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments after the department sued Texas over its near-total ban on abortions.

In the summer, the department also sued Texas to block an executive order aimed at curbing the travel into the state of undocumented immigrants who may pose a risk of transmitting Covid-19.

In August, a judge issued a preliminary ruling in favour of the Biden administration, saying Abbott's executive order "conflicts with, and poses an obstacle to, federal immigration law."

Abbott says the law is aimed at clamping down on voter fraud.

Texas officials have previously cited Trump's unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in their opposition to expanding voting access.

The Texas law was part of a push by some 19 states that have signed off on 33 laws this year which restrict voting, according to the liberal-leaning Brennon Center for Justice.