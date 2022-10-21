WORLD
Russia Accused of Using Iranian ‘Kamikaze’ Drones in Ukraine
Russia is accused of using kamikaze drones in Ukraine, as part of a widening campaign targeting Ukrainian cities. And the alleged source of the UAvs is raising concerns that other countries could soon start taking sides in the conflict. The Ukrainian military says Russia is using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones. Smaller, cheaper and more maneuverable than missiles, the UAVs are reportedly being used in the capital Kiev, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia has ordered 2,400 Shahed drones from Iran. Tehran denies it supplied drones to Russia for its attack on Ukraine, with Moscow echoing that claim. Meanwhile Ukraine's Foreign Ministry says it's moving to cut diplomatic ties with Iran over the alleged UAV attacks. Russia and Iran, have worked together militarily for years in Syria, supporting Bashar al-Assad's regime. And now concerns are growing that Tehran's support for Moscow could draw in countries like Israel. Guests: Khalil Dewan Drone Researcher Abdolrasool Divsallar Non-Resident Scholar at Middle East Institute
October 21, 2022
