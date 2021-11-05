Ankara’s first choice is to be in the US F-35 fighter jet program, and its exclusion from it due to CAATSA sanctions is an unfair and unlawful practice, Turkey's presidential spokesperson said.

Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin also addressed decisions reached at the recent G20 summit meeting between US President Joe Biden and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The statement came following the opening of a fine arts university on Thursday.

READ MORE: Erdogan, Biden meet on sidelines of G20 summit in Rome

To that end, Kalin confirmed that the two leaders have agreed to put Turkish-American relations in the right strategic framework.

Turkey has concluded a $1.4 billion payment for the F-35 program, he reminded while noting that a bill is currently moving through the United States House of Representatives to make an exception for India and Australia, both of which are now receiving the Russian S-400 missile defence systems.

If the problem with the F-35 program is not resolved, then “we do not have the luxury of wasting time,” he said.

"We can try to compensate for this with F-16s. The US administration has shown a positive attitude towards this until now. They have a positive approach," he added.

Vital partners

"If the issue here is to impose sanctions only on countries that unilaterally purchase heavy weapons from Russia, why are exceptions made for these countries? If there is no such rule, why are these sanctions being imposed on Turkey?" Kalin notes.

“Our priority is to meet the needs of Turkey in the field of the defence industry in the most appropriate way,” he emphasises, adding that Turkey has alternatives in these areas, and that the country is able to produce its own unmanned aerial vehicles, having taken important steps in its defence industry.

Kalin said he hoped US Congress, relevant senators, committee members and commission members would understand the importance of Turkey as soon as possible.

READ MORE: US and Turkey conclude "productive" talks on F-35, more set to follow

"If we were to list four to five geopolitical issues that directly affect world politics right now, such as Afghanistan, the Eastern Mediterranean, Syria, the Caucasus and Libya, they are all connected to Turkey," he said.

He said it was not possible to make any calculation or develop a policy without Turkey in these matters.

"In this context, I hope members of Congress, policymakers and deputies there will see the importance of Turkey as it deserves. We will continue to talk about these theses," he added.

Turkey paid $1.4 billion for the fighter jets, but Washington removed Ankara from the program in 2019 because Turkey bought the Russian S-400 defense system after its efforts to acquire US Patriot missiles were rebuffed.

The US claimed the Russian system was a safety risk, but Turkey maintained that the S-400 would pose no threat to NATO or its armaments because it would not be integrated into the alliance’s systems. Ankara has repeatedly proposed setting up a commission to resolve the matter.

READ MORE: The real reasons behind US opposition to Turkey's S-400 purchase