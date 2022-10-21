WORLD
EU Watchdog Says Frontex Is Helping Greece Cover-Up Pushbacks Against Migrants
A leaked report from the EU's anti-fraud watchdog OLAF, has revealed troubling allegations. That the EU border agency Frontex, was involved in covering up crimes committed by Greece against migrants. Rights groups have long warned of Greece's illegal pushback of migrants, especially in the Aegean Sea. The 123-page, heavily redacted report details how top managers at Frontex committed serious misconduct, from covering up incidents, to not investigating serious claims of abuse. It also outlined exactly how the Greek Coast Guard put migrants on life rafts before letting them drift at sea. The report added that Frontex may have failed to report such abuses due to fear of reprisals from Greece. According to both EU and international law, pushbacks are defined as the forcible return of people across international borders without assessing their rights to asylum. Turkiye has long warned of Greece's illegal actions towards migrants and has directly appealed to the European Union about the abuses. Guests: Yucel Acer Law Professor at Yildirim Beyazit University Klaus Jurgens Political Analyst
October 21, 2022
