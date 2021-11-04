WORLD
Taliban leader Akhundzada warns about infiltrators in the ranks
In a rare statement, the reclusive Haibatullah Akhundzada has called on the group's commanders to "look inside their ranks" and "eradicate" the turncoats and infiltrators.
The Afghan Taliban seized power in August after overrunning the capital and ousting the collapsing US-backed government. / AFP
November 4, 2021

The supreme leader of the Taliban has warned against the danger of turncoats and infiltrators in the group that has taken charge of Afghanistan.

Reflecting the seriousness of the threat, the reclusive Haibatullah Akhundzada issued a rare written public statement on Thursday to urge Taliban commanders to purge their ranks.

In it he says "all those elders of their groups must look inside their ranks and see if there is any unknown entity working against the will of the government, which must be eradicated as soon as possible. 

"Whatever wrong happens, the elder will be responsible for the consequences of the actions in this world and in the afterlife," he warned, in a statement tweeted out by multiple Taliban accounts.

The Taliban seized power in August after overrunning the capital and ousting the collapsing US-backed government, declaring a new Emirate of Afghanistan.

But after 20 years of guerrilla warfare, the Taliban has been forced to expand their ranks rapidly by recruiting former foes, allied  militants and young madrassa students.

Rising number of attacks

Now that it is the government, the group faces attacks in its turn from hardline factions like the Daesh-Khorasan (Daesh-K).

The groups are now bitter rivals, but there has been movement between them over the years and they both employed tactics like suicide bombings and civilian massacres to destabilise the former regime.

On Tuesday, at least 19 people including a Taliban commander were killed in a gun and suicide bomb attack claimed by Daesh-Khorasan on a military hospital in the heart of Kabul. 

Taliban commanders insist that they can re-establish stability and security, but there have also been killings blamed on Taliban elements or extremist infiltrators.

Last week, for example, gunmen who presented themselves as Taliban shot dead three wedding guests in a dispute about the playing of music, which the group frowns upon.

Taliban spokesman insisted the killers were not acting under orders and promised they would be punished. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
