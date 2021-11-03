WORLD
3 MIN READ
Minneapolis voters reject disbanding police 18 months after Floyd murder
Democrats, normally allies in the largely progressive Midwestern city, split over the ballot question.
Minneapolis voters reject disbanding police 18 months after Floyd murder
George Floyd's death ignited calls from activists to "defund the police" - which even most of those who supported scrapping the Minneapolis police department rejected. / AP
November 3, 2021

Minneapolis voters have decided not to replace their police force with a new department that would have taken a holistic approach to crime.

With all precincts reporting tallies, more than 56 percent of voters on Tuesday rejected a ballot asking residents if they wanted to create a new Department of Public Safety to take the place of the police department.

The vote was held 18 months after the murder of George Floyd in the city sparked global protests for racial justice.

Leili Fatehi, campaign manager for All of Mpls, which campaigned against dissolving the police department, said voters gave a clear mandate for continuing to work on reforms within the structure of the agency.

She said neither side of the ballot measure is happy with the status quo of policing in the city, but they disagree on how best to make changes.

READ MORE: Minneapolis voters weigh fate of police force after George Floyd

Racial debate

Minneapolis was thrust to the centre of the US racial justice debate in May 2020 when officer Derek Chauvin pinned his knee against the neck of Floyd, a Black man, for more than nine minutes. Chauvin was sentenced in June to 22 1/2 years in prison.

Three other officers charged in Floyd's death face trial in March.

Floyd's death ignited calls from activists to "defund the police" - which even most of those who supported scrapping the Minneapolis police department rejected. 

Instead, they called for rethinking how and when police are used, not the disbanding all armed officers.

Some of the state's best-known progressives - such as US Representative Ilhan Omar and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who oversaw Chauvin's prosecution - supported the change.

READ MORE: Pulitzers honour teen for cellphone video of George Floyd murder

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us