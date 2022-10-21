Why would Iran want any part in the Ukraine conflict?

The US says Iran is now training Russians in Crimea to use drones that Tehran has supplied. Russia illegally annexed Crimea in 2014 and is believed to be using those drones to launch attacks against Ukraine, including in many civilian areas far from the front lines. Shahram Akbarzadeh from Deakin University explores why Iran is engaged in the Ukraine conflict and what benefits it would reap. #Ukraine #Iran #Russia