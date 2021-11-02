WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump: 'Israel literally owned Congress'
Former US President Donald Trump laments that "Israel had such power – and rightfully" but not anymore due to the presence of progressive Democratic women of colour in Congress.
Trump: 'Israel literally owned Congress'
In September, Washington provided $1 billion to Tel Aviv to replace missile interceptors used during Israel's war on Gaza in May. / Reuters
November 2, 2021

Former US president Donald Trump has said that anti-Israel politicians have overpowered pro-Israel legislators in Congress, which Israel "literally owned" a decade ago.

Trump made the comments during an interview with Ari Hoffman on KVI AM 570, a conservative US talk radio station, on Friday.

"Well, you know the biggest change I've seen in Congress is Israel literally owned Congress – you understand that, 10 years ago, 15 years ago – and it was so powerful, it was so powerful, and today it's almost the opposite," the Jerusalem Post quoted Trump as telling KVI AM 570.

"You have – between AOC [Ocasio Cortez] and [Ilhan] Omar and these people that hate Israel, they hate it with a passion – they're controlling Congress and Israel is not a force in Congress anymore," The Post quoted Trump as saying.

"Israel had such power – and rightfully – over Congress, and now it doesn't. It's incredible, actually," he continued.

The new progressive Democrats

The former president is known for targeting certain Democratic Party politicians, including Congress representatives Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez and Ilhan Omar. 

The two comprise "the Squad", a group of six Democrat Congress members who slam US support to Israel and often raise Palestine-related issues.

They both voted against $1 billion in supplemental funding for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defence system in September. 

But the legislation passed the House two days after the funding was removed from a broader spending bill due to pressure from progressive Democrats. 

During his term as president, Trump was largely seen as supportive toward Israel and then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government.

READ MORE:US House okays $1B for Israel's Iron Dome system

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us