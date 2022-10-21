Does Bubonic Plague pose the same threat that it did in the past?

A new study has found that the Bubonic Plague which has ravaged human civilisations throughout history continues to impact our health today. By analysing the DNA of centuries-old skeletons, scientists found gene mutations that helped people survive the plague. Dr Bharat Pankhania from the University of Exeter Medical School weighs in.