October 21, 2022
Former Pakistan PM Khan barred from holding public office for five years
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has been disqualified from from holding public office for five years, after the country's election commission ruled he misled officials about gifts he received while in power. Imtiaz Gul from the Center for Research and Security Studies weighs in on this ruling by Pakistan's election commission. #ImranKhan #Pakistan #ElectionCommission
