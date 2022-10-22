Liz Truss quits, but UK's political and economic turmoil persists

This week, in the UK, Britain's Prime Minister, Liz Truss has resigned just six weeks after taking the UK's top job. She has been the shortest serving leader in UK history. Truss took over from Boris Johnson after winning the backing of her party members but, her time in office was dominated by controversy over her economic proposals that rolled financial markets. She was forced to do a u-turn over those policies, leading to calls for her to go, even by her own party. Next we go to the US, where the country prepares for midterm elections. Immigration is one of the most polarising issue in US politics at the moment and expected to be a key factor in next month's elections. Republicans hope public anger over the US southern border, as hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers try to cross, will translate into votes for their party at the expense of the Democrats. And finally, we look at France where tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets of Paris calling on the government to take action on the climate crisis and soaring living costs. The protest has added to growing discontent over rising inflation and weeks of strikes at oil refineries that have caused fuel shortages across the country