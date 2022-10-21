WORLD
Africa Matters: Eritrea in Tigray
This week, we look at what role Eritrea is playing in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict and why it's drawing international criticism. Andebrhan Welde Giorgis, author of 'Eritrea at a Crossroads: A Narrative of Triumph, Betrayal and Hope' and former Africa advocacy director at the International Crisis Group, shares his insights. As South Africa struggles with chronic power cuts, we profile a company making card payments possible without an internet connection or external power source. And in Togo, we'll tell you how a super app is helping people order food, a motorbike ride or groceries with just a click.
October 21, 2022
