October 21, 2022
US says Iranian troops "directly engaged" in Crimea, supporting Russia
The US says it has evidence that Iranian troops are "directly engaged on the ground" in Crimea supporting Russian drone attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure and civilian population. William Lawrence from the American University in Washington weighs in on alleged Iranian involvement in the Ukraine war and what the consequences could be. #Ukraine #Iran #Russia
