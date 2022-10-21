BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Recession risks rise in Europe as energy costs mount
Moving on to the EU now, where the cost of living is also on the rise. Much of that is tied to the cost of energy, which has skyrocketed as the bloc piles sanctions on Moscow for the bombs it's dropping on Ukraine. That's forcing policymakers in Brussels and other European capitals to search for new suppliers of gas and oil, two much needed commodities as weather on the continent gets colder. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on this, we spoke to Noah Brenner, executive editor at Energy Intelligence in London. #EuropeanUnion #Energy #NeturalGas
Recession risks rise in Europe as energy costs mount
October 21, 2022
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us