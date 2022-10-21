October 21, 2022
What’s next after Pakistan’s election commission bars Imran Khan from office?
Pakistan's Election Commission has disqualified the country's former prime minister Imran Khan from holding public office for the coming five years. Muneeb Qadir, constitutional law professor unpacks options that are available for the ex-PM - following this ruling. #Pakistan #ElectionCommission #ImranKhan
