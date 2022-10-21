How worried should the world be about the possible return of the Black Death?

A new study has found the Bubonic Plague, which has ravaged human civilisations throughout history, continues to affect our health today. By analysing the DNA of centuries-old skeletons, scientists have found the gene mutations that helped people survive the plague. But those same mutations are also linked to auto-immune diseases. Chris Smith consultant Virologist explains. #BlackDeath #Plague #WHO