UK is set for its fifth prime minister in just over six years
Preparations are underway to select a new leader of the British Conservative Party following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss. The party has changed its election rules to find a replacement by the end of next week, to reassure the financial markets and to try and restore stability. The two candidates emerging as the favourites are Rishi Sunak and his old boss Boris Johnson who is looking to make an unlikely comeback just weeks after being forced from office. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
October 21, 2022
