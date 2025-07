Zelenskyy says Russia about to burst Kherson dam

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of plotting to blow up the Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine, and has warned it would lead to a large-scale disaster. The dam is under Russian control, but Ukrainian forces are said to be closing in. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more from Kiev. #NovaKakhovka #kherson #dam