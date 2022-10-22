October 22, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
President Xi likely to clinch third term after CPC Congress
As the Chinese Communist Party gathered this year for it's 20th Congress, some on the international stage had hoped it might signal a new course for the nation as its economy slows amid continuing Covid restrictions, a regulatory crackdown and worsening global conditions. But as Rupert Stone explains, a day full of important decisions may have disappointed hopes of a U-turn.
President Xi likely to clinch third term after CPC Congress
Explore