Turkey's UN envoy responds to Chinese diplomat's allegations on Syria
Ankara will not be lectured by those violating human rights law, says Turkey's Permanent Representative to the United Nations.
Feridun Sinirlioglu, Turkish Permanent Representative to the United Nations, rebutted a Chinese diplomatic claim that Turkey was responsible for falling water levels in Northern Syria. / AA
October 29, 2021

Turkey’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations says that his country will not be lectured by those violating human rights and humanitarian laws, in a statement to the General Assembly on Thursday, October 28.

The representative Feridun Sinirlioglu's statement was in response to his Chinese counterpart Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the UN a day earlier. Shung called on Ankara to comply with international humanitarian law in Syria.

Holding Turkey responsible for a decrease in the water level in the Euphrates River as well as water outages at the Allouk Water Station in northern Syria, China's diplomatic representative also accused Turkey of occupying northeastern Syria.

Responding to the allegations, Sinirlioglu said Turkey would not learn from those who violate international human rights law and humanitarian law.

“We don’t need any lecture from those who violate international human rights law and international humanitarian law," said Sinirlioglu.

Destabilising actors in region

“In this context, let me also set the record straight on the Alouk Water Station: the reasons behind the problem are well-known and reflected in the reports of the [UN] Secretary-General. It is clear that both the PKK/YPG and the Syrian regime abuse this issue repeatedly for their ill-minded agendas,” he added.

The Turkish envoy emphasised that the terrorist group was a major factor in destabilising the region, and has attacked both Turkey and civilians. He also noted that the group's bombings in Afrin two weeks ago killed six civilians.

He also noted that the YPG/PKK terrorist group prevents Syrian Yazidis and Syrian Kurds in Iraq from returning to their homes. 

Sinirlioglu said the YPG/PKK attacks were not limited to Syria, as the terrorist organisation used its presence in Syria to target Turkey.

