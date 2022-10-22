October 22, 2022
Over a million Ukrainians without power due to Russian attacks
Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy says Russia has launched dozens of rockets in what he calls a massive attack on Ukraine, targeting critical infrastructure. Over a million Ukrainian households are left without power due to air strikes. Meanwhile, at least two people have been killed in strikes targeting civilian infrastructure in Russia's Belgorod region.
