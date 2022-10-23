WORLD
1 MIN READ
Chinese President Xi Jinping secures historic third term in power
Chinese President Xi Jinping just announced he has secured a third term in power, as the ruling Communist Party's once-every-five years Congress wrapped up. The week-long meeting saw the removal of rivals and strengthening of Xi's political power. He was chosen as the party's general secretary in a closed-door vote, which is the first step to his being elected president at the upcoming meeting of China's National People's Congress next year. TRT World's Claire Herriot takes a look at Xi's leadership and performance, during his ten years in office. #xijinping #ccp #china
Chinese President Xi Jinping secures historic third term in power
October 23, 2022
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us