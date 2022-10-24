Chinese economy grew by 3.9% in three months to September

Stocks in Hong Kong are trading at their lowest in more than a decade as investors continue to sour on the health of the Chinese economy. Data released on Monday showed the Chinese economy grew by 3.9% in the three months to September. That was better than forecast, but it did little to bolster market sentiment. For more, we spoke to Han Tan, who is the chief market analyst at Exinity Group in Abu Dhabi.