BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Turkish firm develops AC/DC converter for helicopter weapon systems
Ibrahim Altunsoy, an electronic design manager at the technology company, Anova said the convertor just arrived amid a global supply shortage.
Turkish firm develops AC/DC converter for helicopter weapon systems
Turkish technology firm Anova develops an indigenous 500 Watt AC/DC converter for helicopter weapon systems. / AA
October 28, 2021

Turkish technology firm Anova has developed an indigenous AC/DC converter for helicopters' weapon systems. 

There are currently supply problems for this kind of products on a global scale, says Ibrahim Altunsoy, an electronic design manager at the company.

READ MORE: Turkey’s unmanned attack helicopter exhibited for first time

Altunsoy reports that Anova successfully produced a 2,500-watt modular AC/DC convertor, the first of its kind in the world, adding the 500-watt models will be on the market this year.

While the delivery time for foreign supplied AC/DC converters takes 30-40 weeks, deliveries of domestic supplies only take 4-6 weeks, he said.

Altunsoy added that convertors will also be available for ships, submarines and electric-powered rail vehicles.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Pakistani airlines to fly in British skies after five years
All you need to know about Israel's E1 plan to bifurcate the occupied West Bank
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Türkiye visit marks deepening strategic ties
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us