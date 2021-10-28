WORLD
2 MIN READ
Western envoys to Sudan call for restoration of deposed PM's liberties
Envoys of Germany, France, Britain, Norway, EU, US and the UN met with deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok under house arrest in his residence.
Western envoys to Sudan call for restoration of deposed PM's liberties
People protest in Khartoum, Sudan, two days after a military coup, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. / AP
October 28, 2021

Western ambassadors to Sudan called on the country’s military rulers to fully restore the liberties of deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, after securing access to him under military-enforced house arrest.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said Hamdok is not fully released and “remains under guard."

READ MORE: Sudan military general: PM Hamdok at my home, not in prison

On Monday, the head of Sudan’s ruling military council, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, declared a state of emergency and dissolved the transitional Sovereign Council and government.

READ MORE: Sudan's ousted PM escorted back home as world opinion grows against coup

The move was slammed by the African Union, which suspended Sudan from all its activities until it restores civilian rule, and the World Bank also decided to suspend aid to the country.

Before the military takeover, Sudan was administered by a sovereign council of military and civilian authorities which had been overseeing the transition period until elections slated for 2023 as part of a precarious power-sharing pact between the military and the Forces for Freedom and Change coalition.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Pakistani airlines to fly in British skies after five years
All you need to know about Israel's E1 plan to bifurcate the occupied West Bank
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Türkiye visit marks deepening strategic ties
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us