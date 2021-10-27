TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
US and Turkey conclude "productive" talks on F-35, more set to follow
Turkey has made $1.4 billion in payments for the F-35 fighter jets, a project made possible by the joint investments of 13 countries around the world.
US and Turkey conclude "productive" talks on F-35, more set to follow
Turkey has repeatedly stated that the S-400 agreement is a done deal that cannot be cancelled, reminding Washington that Ankara, an essential component of the F-35 production process, has invested billions of dollars in participating in the program.
October 27, 2021

First talks between Turkey and the United States have concluded, aimed at resolving the dispute over Ankara's removal from the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program.

The talks took place in Ankara on October 27. While the outcomes of the talks have yet to be concluded, Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Anton Semelroth announced that "discussions were productive." 

A future delegation will convene in Washington, D.C. in coming months.

Amid rising rapprochement between the two nations, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan also discussed US-Turkey defence ties and the importance of dialogue in resolving disagreements on a call with Turkey's presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin earlier in the day.

This was followed by a call between Turkey’s Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd James Austin which raised issues of bilateral cooperation, regional defence and security.

Former US President Donald Trump removed Turkey from the F-35 programme in 2019, after Turkey purchased Russian advanced S-400 missiles. The Pentagon said that Turkey’s removal from the F-35 program was finalised on September 23.

NATO has affirmed that member states have the sovereign right to make decisions regarding military purchases and clarified that Turkey, a key NATO ally, would not be ostracised for seeking solutions for its national defence.

READ MORE: The real reasons behind US opposition to Turkey's S-400 purchase

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Pakistani airlines to fly in British skies after five years
All you need to know about Israel's E1 plan to bifurcate the occupied West Bank
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Türkiye visit marks deepening strategic ties
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us