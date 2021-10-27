WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russian mercenaries harass civilians in Central African Republic: UN
UN experts asserted that the Wagner Group, which works closely with police and the CAR army, has been committing systemic human rights and international humanitarian law violations.
Russian mercenaries harass civilians in Central African Republic: UN
The experts said the "so-called Russian instructors" are from the Wagner Group, made up of private military contractors that operate in different parts of the world. / AP
October 27, 2021

Russian soldiers working for the Wagner Group have violently harassed and intimidated civilians, including peacekeepers, journalists, aid workers, and minorities in the Central African Republic (CAR).

The UN experts said the "so-called Russian instructors" are from the Wagner Group, made up of private military contractors that operate in different parts of the world.

"We are extremely concerned about intimidation and recent reports of violent harassment by private military and security contractors against individuals and communities," the experts said.

They also asserted that the Russian instructors operating as military and security personnel work closely with police and the CAR army, also known as FACA, and engage in the arrest and detention of individuals.

That means victims often have no access to justice.

"They simply don't dare lodge official complaints, so impunity for abuses continues for all perpetrators – FACA as well as military and security officers working for the Wagner group," said the experts.

READ MORE: War crimes and power brokering: How far has Russia gone into Africa?

Experts urge CAR government to end ties with Wagner

The experts also received reports that Wagner Group officers have committed rape and sexual violence against women, men and young girls in many parts of the country, said the statement.

It is not clear how many people have been victims of sexual violence because survivors are terrified to bring their cases to justice for fear of retaliation.

"Being denied access to justice and remedies is a sign of the impunity prevailing in the country," they said.

"We call on the CAR government to end all relationships with private military and security personnel, particularly the Wagner Group," the experts said.

They urged the authorities to comply with their obligations under international law.

"They must ensure unhindered access to justice and redress to all victims of violations, including abuses committed by Russian private military and security personnel," the experts said.

The expert group included members of the UN Working Group on the use of mercenaries as a means of violating human rights and experts from the UN Working Group on human rights.

READ MORE: Central African Republic leader offers cease-fire to rebels

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Pakistani airlines to fly in British skies after five years
All you need to know about Israel's E1 plan to bifurcate the occupied West Bank
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Türkiye visit marks deepening strategic ties
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us