What do we know about contaminated cough syrup linked to child deaths

Indonesia has banned the sale of all cough syrup medicines nationwide as it investigates the deaths of more than 130 people. The move comes just weeks after the World Health Organization announced that ingredients in cough syrup were believed to be behind the deaths of almost 70 children in The Gambia. Public Health activist Dinesh Thakur weighs in. #CoughSyrubs #Indonesia #India