WORLD
2 MIN READ
Several Pakistani police killed by gunfire at rally of banned group
Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan activists used assault rifles and pistols to target police officers, as a result at least 3 officials were killed, dozens others wounded.
Several Pakistani police killed by gunfire at rally of banned group
The demonstrators began marching towards the capital Islamabad on Wednesday after negotiations with the government failed. / Reuters
October 27, 2021

Three Pakistani police officers have been killed and 70 others have been wounded at a rally of the banned group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Eight of those wounded were in critical condition, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed told reporters, adding that paramilitary troops in the country's eastern province of Punjab had been called on to help manage the situation for the next 60 days

The clash broke out on Wednesday at a rally of the banned Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) on a highway in Sheikhupura district just outside the eastern city of Lahore, a spokesman for the Punjab police said.

"TLP activists used SMG, AK 47 and pistols to target police officials," the spokesman said.

The group said two of their activists were also killed.

READ MORE:Outlawed religious party suspends protests after deal with Pakistan govt

Thousands of TLP activists have blocked Pakistan's busiest highway since Friday, demanding the release of their leader and the expulsion of France's ambassador over the publication by a satirical magazine of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammad.

Police said they had tried to block the march, which triggered the clashes.

The highway sit-in followed clashes in the eastern city of Lahore on Friday that killed three police officers.

READ MORE: Pakistan to ban far-right religious party over violent protests

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Pakistani airlines to fly in British skies after five years
All you need to know about Israel's E1 plan to bifurcate the occupied West Bank
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Türkiye visit marks deepening strategic ties
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us