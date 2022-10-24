Uganda confirms nine new cases of Ebola in Kampala

Ugandan authorities have reported nine new cases of Ebola in the Kampala region, bringing the case tally to 14 in two days. The government called on Ugandans to take caution and report themselves for testing if they've come into contact with someone who might be infected. Angelique Coetze from the Solidarity Doctors Network explains how alarming this outbreak is. #Ebola #Uganda #Kampala