Rishi Sunak leads race to replace Liz Truss as UK PM

The race to become Britain's new Prime Minister could be in its final hour. Former Finance Minister, Rishi Sunak has emerged as the favourite to replace Liz Truss, who quit last week. Former British MP Denis MacShane discusses how Sunak’s leadership will be different if he wins the race. #RishiSunak #Truss #UKPremier