October 24, 2022
Ethiopian govt and Tigray forces to hold formal talks in South Africa
The Ethiopian government and rival Tigray forces are due to hold their first formal peace talks in South Africa. It's a major shift in the conflict as both sides try to find a diplomatic solution. William Davison from the International Crisis Group weighs on whether this talks will produce diplomatic solution to the conflict. #Ethiopia #Tigrayforces #SouthAfrica
