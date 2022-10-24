October 24, 2022
Will Sunak’s premiership unite the Conservative party and calm financial markets?
British finance minister Rishi Sunak will now become the country's next prime minister. He has won the Conservative Party leadership following House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt's withdrawal from the race. Political journalist Jo Phillips discusses how his leadership will shape the Tories. #UKeconomy #LizTruss #RishiSunak
