TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey extends motion for cross-border operations in northern Iraq, Syria
The motion enables Ankara to authorise military action in Syria and northern Iraq to fight any group threatening the country for two more years.
Turkey extends motion for cross-border operations in northern Iraq, Syria
Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria since 2016 to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents. / AA Archive
October 26, 2021

Turkey's parliament has approved a motion to extend the state’s authority to launch cross-border military operations in northern Iraq and Syria for two more years.

The governing Justice and Development (AK) Party, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), and the opposition Good Party (IYI) backed the motion. 

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), and the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), however, voted against the motion. The motion, referred to parliament by the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, would allow the Turkish military to carry out cross-border operations in northern Iraq and Syria for two more years, from October 30, 2021, until October 30, 2023. The motion stated that the risks and threats posed by ongoing conflicts near Turkey's southern land borders "continue to rise."

Turkey's military operations

Since 2016, Turkey’s Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch and Peace Spring operations in northwestern Syria have liberated the region from YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists, making it possible for Syrians who fled the violence to return home.

Turkey has long decried the threat from terrorists east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria, pledging military action to prevent the formation of a "terrorist corridor" there.

PKK terrorist group often uses bases in northern Iraq just across Turkey’s southern border to plot attacks in Turkey.

Turkey has also carried out a series of offensives since 2019 against terrorist groups in northern Iraq, particularly the PKK. 

The latest ones are Pence-Simsek and Pence-Yildirim launched this April in the Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions, while operations Pence-Kaplan and Pence-Kartal were initiated in June last year.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. 

YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK terror organisation.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Turkey out of patience for attacks from northern Syria

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Pakistani airlines to fly in British skies after five years
All you need to know about Israel's E1 plan to bifurcate the occupied West Bank
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Türkiye visit marks deepening strategic ties
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us