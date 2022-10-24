October 24, 2022
Myanmar air strike kills at least 60 people during concert in Kachin state
Myanmar's military launched air strikes during a concert in the restive Kachin state, killing at least 60 people. The strikes hit an event marking the 62nd anniversary of the foundation of a separatist group. Kyaw Win from Burma Human Rights Network weighs in on human rights violations in Myanmar. #Myanmar #airstrike #Kachinstate
