WORLD
1 MIN READ
Why did Rishi Sunak lose to Liz Truss in the first place?
Rishi Sunak has been chosen by his party to become the UK's next prime minister. He just spoke at conservative party headquarters, acknowledging that Britain faces a 'profound economic challenge,' but vowing to work for stability and unity. Political commentator Claire Pearsall weighs in on his leadership and why he lost to Truss in the first place. #UKPM #LizTruss #RishiSunak
Why did Rishi Sunak lose to Liz Truss in the first place?
October 24, 2022
Explore
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Pyongyang supplied Moscow with massive stockpile of artillery rounds: Seoul
US may deport migrants to third countries with just six hours' notice: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us