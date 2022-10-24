Why did Rishi Sunak lose to Liz Truss in the first place?

Rishi Sunak has been chosen by his party to become the UK's next prime minister. He just spoke at conservative party headquarters, acknowledging that Britain faces a 'profound economic challenge,' but vowing to work for stability and unity. Political commentator Claire Pearsall weighs in on his leadership and why he lost to Truss in the first place.