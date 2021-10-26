Police around the world have arrested 150 suspects involved in buying or selling illegal goods online.

Announcing the arrests, Europol said on Tuesday that the operation was one of the largest-ever stings targeting the dark web.

Operation DarkHunTOR also recovered millions of euros in cash and bitcoin, as well as drugs and guns.

The bust stems from a German-led police sting earlier this year taking down the "world's largest" darknet marketplace.

Dark HunTOR, "was composed of a series of separate but complementary actions in Australia, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States," the Hague-based Europol said.

In the United States alone, police arrested 65 people, while 47 were held in Germany, 24 in Britain, and four each in Italy and the Netherlands, among others.

READ MORE: Is Russia finally clamping down on ransomware gangs?