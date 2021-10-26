WORLD
Protests continue in Sudan a day after military takeover
Sudanese flooded the streets of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country to protest against the coup and press demands for a return to civilian rule.
Anti-coup protesters have blocked roads in the capital Khartoum. / AP
October 26, 2021

Protests have continued in Sudan's capital Khartoum, a day after the military seized power in a swift coup widely denounced by the international community.

Pro-democracy protesters blocked some roads in the capital with makeshift barricades and burning tires.

At least seven people have been killed and over 140 wounded during anti-coup protests in the country.

The prime minister Abdalla Hamdok and other senior officials in the transitional government who were arrested on Monday by the military continued to be held at a military camp outside Khartoum.

The coup has drawn global condemnation. The United Nations Security Council is due to discuss the situation in a closed-door meeting later Tuesday.

US President Joe Biden’s administration announced the suspension of $700 million in emergency assistance to Sudan.

Forces using live ammunition

The Sudanese military seized power Monday, more than two years after a popular uprising forced the overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al Bashir. 

Troops from the military and the feared Rapid Support Forces patrolled Khartoum neighbourhoods overnight, chasing protesters. 

The international group Human Rights Watch said forces used live ammunition against protesters.

Western governments condemned the coup and called for the release of Hamdok and other officials. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
