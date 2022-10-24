October 24, 2022
Lebanon parliament fails to elect new president for the fourth time
The Lebanese parliament has again failed to elect a president on Monday, the fourth time this has happened. Incumbent Michel Aoun's term ends next week, but lawmakers remain divided over the makeup of a new cabinet. Sami Nader from the Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs has more on this stalemate. #MichelAoun #Lebanon #NabihBerri
